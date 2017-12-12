Dr. Phil – “‘My 19-year-old daughter is a menace to society and this family'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Kate, 19, grew up in the suburbs but according to her family, she’s acting like a thug, smoking weed, wearing baggy pants, and hanging with the wrong crowd.

She calls herself “Lul Kate” and has stopped going by Katelyn. She was even involved in a drive-by shooting.

Kate’s sister, Ashley, wrote to the show saying she’s worried her sister is going to end up dead.

Kate’s mother, Donna, and her husband, Bob, claim Kate’s behavior is so out of control, they’ve had to install surveillance cameras in their home and change the lock on their door to stop her from stealing.

After another screaming match a couple of weeks ago, they finally kicked her out of their home, and Kate’s been sleeping on the streets since then.

Donna says she did not raise Kate to be a “thug.” Donna and Ashley both agree there’s a good chance Kate will end up dead if she doesn’t get help!

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

“Katelyn has terrorized my home for the last year and a half.” #DrPhil https://t.co/LhFpWDVQBS — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) December 12, 2017

19-year-old Katelyn grew up in the suburbs but according to her family, she’s acting like a thug, smoking weed, and hanging with the wrong crowd. #DrPhil

Full story: https://t.co/N7p2zRbtve pic.twitter.com/UNShGcgZli — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) December 12, 2017