Chicopee PD: Woman stole $645 worth of items from Home Depot, tried to run away

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police arrested a woman at Home Depot Monday afternoon after she allegedly stole nearly $650 worth of items and tried to run away.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 25-year-old Megan Fredette was stopped by a loss prevention officer after it was discovered she stole $645 worth of items from the store. When Chicopee police got there, Wilk said Fredette ran up and pushed the loss prevention officer out of the way as she tried to run away.

After a brief chase, Fredette was taken into custody by Chicopee police. The loss prevention officer received a minor injury to her arm, but did not seek treatment.

Fredette has been charged with felony larceny over $250, resisting arrest, and assault and battery.

She was held on $1,450 bail at the Chicopee Police Station overnight and was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.