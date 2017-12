CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The bridge from Chicopee Street heading into Holyoke is closed due to a crash.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News a truck was involved in an accident on the Holyoke side. No traffic is able to use the bridge at this time.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes. It’s unknown whether there were any injuries in the crash at this time.