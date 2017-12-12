Big Y and Hershey giving back to local food banks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y is giving back to local food banks in western Massaschusetts.

Big Y and Hershey presented $2,000 checks to five local food banks at the Big Y on St. James Avenue in Springfield on Tuesday.

These donations are part of Big Y’s “Sack Hunger” campaign, in which Big Y sells non-perishable bags of food which are then donated to area families in need.

“Its a great time of year for people to get out there and give,” Store Director Ryan Peterson told 22News. “A lot of people in the community who need extra help and its a great way to get out and make sure all families enjoy their Christmas.”

The Food Bank of western Massachusetts is one of the five food banks receiving the donated items.