Bear sightings may be over for awhile as cold weather moves in

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a busy spring and summer season for bear sightings in western Massachusetts.

According to the state’s Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, black bears have been increasing in numbers in Massachusetts since the 1970’s. Bears fill up on food before taking a long winter nap.

Before they start hibernating, they’ll dig through trash or take down bird feeders in residential areas.

James Bishop, a local bird watcher said she often encounters bears out in the fields.

“We’re probably done with bear sightings,” said Bishop. “There might still be a few bears still groggy at this time of year because it’s been so unseasonably warm, however I think we’re out of trouble.”

According to the state’s fish and wildlife department, bears typically go into hibernation in mid November to early December.