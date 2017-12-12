Baker meets with Puerto Rico’s Governor to discuss relief efforts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker said Massachusetts is working to ensure children coming from Puerto Rico have access to education as well as finding housing and jobs for people fleeing the island.

Gov. Baker met with Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello at the State House on Tuesday to discuss relief efforts following two catastrophic hurricanes that hit the island just a few months ago.

Hurricane Irma hit Puerto Rico in September, leaving thousands of residents without power and water. A few weeks later, Hurricane Maria tore through the island, one of the worst natural disasters to hit the area.

“As we start going away from the emergency phase in Puerto Rico, start reaching normalcy, the next important step is for us to build stronger, better and smarter than ever before,” said Gov. Rossello.

Rossello says the island territory is going through economic and fiscal challenges while trying to rebuild.

Puerto Rico is awaiting two important decisions in Washington that could impact the island’s ability to rebuild: tax reform and a spending bill to help with recovery.