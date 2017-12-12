Accounting firm donates warm winter coats to children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local accounting firm delivered new coats to 150 children in need on Tuesday.

The coats were distributed by employees of Burkhart Pizzanelli to children in Springfield.

The accounting firm held a week long fundraiser with Operation Warm, raising nearly $3,000 to help purchase the coats for the 150 children.

“We believe every child should have the same opportunities,” Managing Principal Julie Quink told 22News. “So when kids don’t have the basics like keeping warm, its impossible for them to grow.”

Quink said Operation Warm matched half of the money that was donated to purchase the new coats.