Winter weather advisory for western Massachusetts Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Winter Weather Advisory is posted but won’t go into effect until early Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening due to the chance for snow and a wintry mix. Winter weather may cause slippery roads and reduced visibility.

Tuesday brings a complicated forecast! Our latest models has snow moving in early Tuesday morning, which looks to impact the morning commute. The snow will be moving in from west to east, unlike Saturday’s storm that moved up from the south.

All of western Massachusetts will start as snow, and most of the Berkshires and Franklin County will go from snow to a wintry mix. As temperatures begin to warm up throughout the morning and into the afternoon the lower Pioneer Valley could potentially see some mixing of freezing rain and plain rain.

The lower Pioneer Valley could see 1-3 inches where Berkshire and Franklin County could see 3-6 inches. Highs are expected in the mid to upper 30s by Tuesday afternoon and winds will be light throughout the day. Snow, rain, and freezing rain will come to an end by Tuesday evening.

This is a forecast that will need to be updated frequently as new information comes out so stay with the 22News Storm Team as we pinpoint this forecast.

