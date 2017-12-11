Welfare check ends in deadly shooting

(KFOR) One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City Sunday evening.

According to police, the female officer was responding on a call where a man was lying in the grass along the side of a road.

When the officer approached the suspect, he was uncooperative, so the officer used pepper spray on him.

The man then attacked her, striking her in the face, so the officer reached for her taser but the suspect stole it from her.

That is when authorities said the officer reached for her firearm and shot him.

The man died from his injuries.

