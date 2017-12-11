Week 14: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

(WWLP) – While the Patriots are coasting to another division title, no team is better at avoiding a letup, and Belichick predicted the rematch with Miami will play out differently than the first meeting.

Live updated scores will be posted here throughout the night. Kick off is at 8:30PM.

The Patriots are coming off a win against another division rival, the Buffalo Bills. They won last week, 23-3. This will be the second time the Pats play the Dolphins in the past three weeks, defeating Miami 35-17 two weeks ago in Foxborough.

The Patriots will be playing without their star tight end, Rob Gronkowski, who has been suspended for an unnecessary roughness penalty last week.