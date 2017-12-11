Union Station renovation project receives award for brownfield redevelopment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The clean up process involved with renovating Springfield’s Union Station complex has gained national prominence.

Congressman Richard Neal of Springfield accepted the National Phoenix Award for brownfield redevelopment at Union Station on Monday. It was presented by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The award is in recognition of the city overcoming hazardous materials and contamination problems as part of the Union Station renovations.

“The city has brought such creative, visionary innovation to the refurbishing of this historic station,” EPA Regional Administrator Deborah Szaro explained. “This is what has made this project so special and has given it the impetus to get the national grand prize award.”

The renovations costing $95 million were completed earlier this year.

The historic train station had been in disrepair for many years.