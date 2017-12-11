Two people taken to the hospital after car accident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a single car accident in Springfield Monday morning.

Springfield Police Officer Jessica Henderson told 22News the car accident happened near the intersection of Bay Street and Berkshire Avenue.

Officer Henderson said two people were taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.

Officers at the site of the crash told 22News that Bay Street is closed in the area of Berkshire Ave and Boston Road.

They didn’t say when the road in this area would open, but did say it will likely be closed during the morning commute.

We are continuing to cover this story and will bring you any information as it becomes available on air and online.