Tree costume takes Twitter by storm

(WVTM/NBC News) A University of Alabama student is making good on a Twitter promise.

Kelsey Hall posted a picture of herself in a Christmas tree costume, saying she would wear the outfit for the remainder of the semester if she received 1,000 retweets.

1,000 retweets and I’ll wear this to all my classes for the rest of the semester pic.twitter.com/uzIDepK43k — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 3, 2017

People keep asking me how I’m feeling in this costume. It’s bulky but honestly I’m pine 🎄 — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 6, 2017

Jus finished walking through the snow to my last class!!! I’m done!!!! #twinning pic.twitter.com/hRV2llDtrr — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 8, 2017

She quickly received 30,000.

As promised, she has been wearing the festive piece, but says all the attention is kind of getting to her.

“It’s been a little stressful,” Hall says. “You know, having everyone like tagging me in things and calling me. And people wanting interviews and stuff.”

After this experience, Hall says she will probably think long and hard about posting any more challenges to social media.

Source: http://bit.ly/2kmWlfV

@kelseyhall1313 my best friend found you after i told her y'all went to the same school and it made my day @tashstevanovich pic.twitter.com/Rx390w1RU5 — diya 🌹 (@DiyaMohanna) December 6, 2017

Day 4: jasper is getting festive too pic.twitter.com/CVE9g5ohio — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 7, 2017