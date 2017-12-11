“The Shape of Water” leads Golden Globe nominations

(NBC News) The fantasy romance “The Shape of Water” has taken home seven Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture Drama and Best Director for Guillermo Del Toro.

Its Best Drama competition includes the coming of age romance “Call Me By Your Name”, the World War II epic “Dunkirk”, the 70’s newspaper drama “The Post” and the small town tale, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”.

Another coming of age story, “Lady Bird”, grabbed a Best Musical or Comedy bid among its four nominations, as well as acting bids for Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf.

“Lady Bird’s” Best Musical or Comedy rivals include “The Disaster Artist”, the humorous horror hit “Get Out”, circus spectacle “The Greatest Showman”, and “I, Tonya”, about controversial former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding.

The nominations also included Meryl Streep’s 31st Globe bid, Best Actress for “The Post”.

