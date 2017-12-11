Springfield police seize 8,300+ bags of heroin, 3 firearms; 4 arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested three men and a woman following a report of a breaking and entering at an apartment on Mansfield Street Sunday night.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers tracked the suspects to an apartment on Bryant Street, where they found 8,327 packets of heroin, two guns, an assault rifle and more than $4,700 in cash.

Arrested was 28-year-old Anthony Martinez, of Chicopee, 36-year-old Timothy Callahan, of Cheshire, 34-year-old Frankie Portee, of Springfield, and 26-year-old Jocelin Negron, also a resident of Springfield.

Portee, Callahan, and Martinez have all been charged with three counts of armed home invasion, one count of armed robbery, trafficking in heroin, as well as several firearms charges. Negron also faces a drug trafficking charge, multiple firearm charges, and an accessory after the fact charge.