Springfield police investigating Sunday night shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night in the city’s McKnight neighborhood.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, a shot spotter activation had alerted police to the area of Eastern Avenue and Union Street around 8:25 p.m.

Walsh said a 31-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg inside a Florida Street apartment.

Springfield police are continuing to look into what led up to the shooting, but Walsh says the incident was not random. Walsh also said the victim’s account of the shooting conflicts with evidence Springfield police have gathered so far.