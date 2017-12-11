Springfield homeowners to pay more property tax in 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some Springfield homeowners will be paying a little more property tax next year.



The Springfield City Council Tuesday night approved Mayor Domenic Sarno’s recommended tax rates, which would increase property taxes by $109 year for the average single family home, valued at $147,000.

Commercial properties will pay about $2,900 more. Residential rates stayed the same last year.



“I know this year, I think the more conversation was giving a break to some of the commercial businesses that you know seen a .40 cent raise last year,” said Adam Gomez of the Springfield City Council. “A break for some of those mom and pops that are really trying to grow, and make sure they can stay viable.”



Mayor Sarno recommended rates of $19.69 per $1,000 valuation for residential properties, and $39.35 per $1,000 for commercial and industrial properties.



One resident said even a small increase could have a big impact on families in Springfield.

“You’re thinking it’s a couple of cents, but in total, when you add everything up, it is still a lot,” said Eastlyn Moore of Springfield. “If you’re a single mom, and there are a lot of single moms in the area, it’s still a lot. Because when you’re a single mom, and you don’t have $100, it could be $1,000.”



Mayor Sarno said the 2018 tax rate strikes a balance of fairness for residents with a competitive rate for local businesses.