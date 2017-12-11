Springfield DPW preparing for Tuesday’s expected snow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Department of Public Works is preparing for Tuesday’s expected snow.



The Springfield DPW said they are still cleaning up from Saturday’s snow, with more expected Tuesday morning.

The department has people working 24/7 during winter months, and said the DPW will be ready to address whatever Tuesday brings.

The department’s highway and bridges foreman said their tactics all depend on the type of weather Springfield sees.



“You have to adjust for each storm,” said Highways and Bridges Foreman, Robert Gentile. “If it’s gonna rain, freezing rain, you’re definitely leaning more towards salt. If it’s gonna be a snow storm, we’ll stop salting at a certain point and go into a plowing operation.”

Gentile said the two to three days following severe weather can be the busiest for the DPW.