Riverdale – “Mad World” Scene

(CW) – Archie, Veronica, and Betty give their rendition of “Mad World” on the latest episode of Riverdale.

On the next episode, after snooping around for Christmas gifts, Veronica (Camila Mendes) uncovers a major secret Hiram (Mark Consuelos) has been keeping from her. Fallout from Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) encounter with Penny Peabody (guest star Brit Morgan) creates tension between him and FP (Skeet Ulrich.) Meanwhile, a defiant Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) takes matters into her own hands after Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) tells her they cannot afford Christmas this year. Finally, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Archie’s (KJ Apa) vow to take down the Black Hood once and for all leads to a dangerous showdown.

Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray and Casey Cott also star. Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Shepard Boucher (#209). The episode airs on December 13, 2017.

