Red Sox pitcher Stephen Wright arrested for domestic abuse

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WPRI) – A Red Sox pitcher is in trouble with the law following a domestic incident.

Stephen Wright was arrested Friday at his home in Tennessee and released from police custody Saturday morning.

A statement released by Wright’s attorney read:

“On Friday night, Steven was arrested at our home following a verbal argument, and the police charged him with domestic assault. Although he said things he deeply regrets, he did not raise his hand at anyone during the incident, and the situation was purely emotional. We are working together as a family to make our relationships stronger, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we do so.”

The Red Sox also released a statement regarding Wright’s arrest, reading:

“We are aware of the incident involving Steven. This is certainly a matter that the Red Sox take very seriously. It is my understanding that both local police and Major League Baseball are looking into this and for that reason, the club won’t have any further comment at this time.”

Wright made the All-Star team in 2016 and missed most of the 2017 season due to knee surgery. He was expected to compete for a starting lineup spot for the 2018 season.

At least five players have been suspended under the Major Leagues Baseball’s domestic violence policy. At this time, Wright has not been suspended.

