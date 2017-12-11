Preview Valor – Stay Frosty

(CW) – Executive Producers Kyle Jarrow and Anna Fricke talk about the midseason finale episode of Valor.

The Shadow Raiders are sent out on a mission which, if successful, could mean a dire outcome for Nora (Christina Ochoa) and Gallo (Matt Barr). Meanwhile, Jimmy (W Tre Davis) makes a choice that could result in big consequences for both he and Jess (Corbin Reid).

Charlie Barnett, Nigel Thatch and Melissa Roxburgh also star. Kyle Jarrow wrote the episode, directed by Geary McLeod (#109). The episode airs on December 11, 2017.

