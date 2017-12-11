Pet Corner: Night Bird

Name: Night Bird

Breed: Cat; Domestic Longhair mix

Age: 1 1/2 years

Gender: Female

Night Bird is an unusual name for a cat…and this lady is pretty unusual. Night Bird came to us from a shelter in Georgia, so she’s getting used to her first New England winter. This friendly, lovely kitty is the first greeter in her colony room at Dakin in Springfield, and she enjoys human attention. Her lovely green eyes are searching for someone to fall in love with her and bring her home.

Events/Other Topics

Saturday Weekly Vaccine/Microchip Clinic – Every Saturday starting at 9:00AM at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center, 171 Union Street, Springfield, MA

If your dog or cat needs a rabies or distemper vaccination, a heartworm test, feline leukemia test, flea or tick treatment, deworming or more, you can bring your pet to Dakin in Springfield on Saturday mornings for our weekly Vaccine/Microchip Clinic. Doors open at 9:00AM, but a line sometimes forms because we can take the first 40 cats or dogs in line. A veterinary exam fee applies to each animal; $10 if your pet is already spayed/neutered, $25 if not. (And if not, you can make arrangements for that also!)

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org