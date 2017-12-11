Northwestern DA: 5 people facing charges for drug distribution ring

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five individuals involved in importing large quantities of oxycodone from China to Franklin County for sale were indicted by a grand jury, the Northwestern District Attorney’s office says.

Spokesperson of the DA’s office Mary Carey told 22News in a news release that 47-year-old Yvette Judd and 50-year-old William Judd, Jennifer Benoit, 49, Sheri Williams, 47, and 53-year-old Michael Williams are all facing charges including trafficking in a derivative of opium to wit Oxycodone, money laundering and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

The DA’s office says Jude is in custody in Florida and will be brought before a Massachusetts court at a later date, while Sherri Williams is being held on a $60,000 bail and is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on January 11. William Judd was arranged and held on $500,000 cash bail, he is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on January 22.

Michael Williams was released on $5,000 bail and is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on January 10. Benoit is being held in New Hampshire and will appear for arraignment in Massachusetts at a later date.

