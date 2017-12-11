New York blast “attempted terrorism”

(NBC News) A suspected terrorist is in custody following an explosion on the New York City subway early Monday morning.

Investigators say a pipe bomb being carried by suspect Akayed Ullah, 27, exploded inside the busy Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Ullah was injured in the blast and three others nearby also suffered minor injuries.

NBC News has learned Ullah told investigators he planned the attack in the name of ISIS and was angry over Muslims being killed around the world.

“Thank God the perpetrator did not achieve his ultimate goals. Thank God our first responders were there so quickly to address the situation,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

