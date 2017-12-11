Nearby towns offering Sandisfield help after fire destroys highway equipment

SANDISFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Sunday morning fire gutted the Sandisfield Highway Department garage, destroying several new trucks and other highway department equipment valued at $1 million.

Highway department union steward David McCuin told 22News that neighboring communities said they will help Sandisfield this winter.

“All the other towns came forward [Sunday], and said anything we need, just make a phone call and they’ll help us any time we need ’em.” McCuin said. “The towns of Otis, Tolland, Beckett, all the local towns around, every town, every person, every private contractor.”

Fourteen months ago, the nearby Town of Tolland also lost its highway department garage in a fire. Now Tolland will be assisting its neighbor when the next storm arrives.

Fortunately, Sandisfield still has two important pieces pieces of heavy equipment that were not in the highway department garage when the fire started.

Sandisfield Fire Chief Ralph Morrison believes the fire was accidental.