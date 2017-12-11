Man kills toddler for not putting on her pajamas, police say

CARL’S JUNCTION, Mo. (KSNF) – Charges are filed in the death of a 3-year-old Carl Junction girl. Jalen Vaden, 22, is charged with 2nd degree murder and abuse of a child resulting in murder.

Carl Junction police responded to a home at 405 Meadow Lake Drive on November 27th and found Jayda Kyle, 3, in her bedroom unresponsive.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Vaden admitted to entering the bedroom previously that night and was upset over the child not being dressed in the pajamas he instructed her to put on. He says he then picked her up and threw her down on the floor, causing the child to strike her head.

The reports states when Kyle exited the bedroom without the proper pajamas on again, Vaden then threw the child on the bed and exited the bedroom himself. He adds, a short time later, he observed the 3-year-old not wearing the proper pajamas for the third time, picked her up, threw her on the bed, then grabbed her leg – tossing her face first onto the floor.

Vaden says he then exited the room and returned one more time to find Kyle bleeding and unresponsive.

Kyle was transported to the hospital with “abusive head trauma” and died on Friday, December 1st as a result of her injuries. Monday, a forensic autopsy revealed several head injuries consistent with child abuse. Vaden is being held on a no-bond hold.