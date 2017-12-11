Mail those packages out soon if you want them to arrive in time for Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The holidays are quickly approaching, and that also means time is winding down for people to get packages mailed out in time.
Christmas is exactly three weeks away, and the United States Postal Service has provided tools on their website to help people get their packages in the mail in time.
According to the USPS, in order for your gifts to arrive by Christmas Eve you’ll need to have it in the mail by:
- 12/14 using retail ground
- 12/19 using first class mail
- 12/20 using priority mail
- 12/22 using priority mail express
Holiday shipping deadlines are different for Alaska and Hawaii. So if you have loved ones in those parts of the country, you must have packages in the mail by:
-
- 12/15 shipping to Hawaii using first class mail and priority mail
- 12/20 shipping to Alaska using first class mail and priority mail
- 12/20 shipping to Hawaii using priority mail
- 12/21 shipping to Alaska using priority mail express
And for your loved ones who live overseas, you must have packages in the mail by:
Canada
- 12/16 using priority mail express international
- 12/21 using global express guaranteed service
Mexico and Europe
- 12/14 using priority mail express international service
- 12/20 using global express guaranteed service
Puerto Rico and Carribean
- 12/14 using priority mail express international service
- 12/21 using global express guaranteed service
Asia
- 12/14 using priority mail express international service
- 12/19 using global express guaranteed service
Africa
- 12/19 using priority mail express international service
Central and South America
- 12/20 using priority mail express international service
Middle East
- 12/18 using priority mail express international service
- 12/14 using global express guaranteed service