Mail those packages out soon if you want them to arrive in time for Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The holidays are quickly approaching, and that also means time is winding down for people to get packages mailed out in time.

Christmas is exactly three weeks away, and the United States Postal Service has provided tools on their website to help people get their packages in the mail in time.

According to the USPS, in order for your gifts to arrive by Christmas Eve you’ll need to have it in the mail by:

12/14 using retail ground

12/19 using first class mail

12/20 using priority mail

12/22 using priority mail express

Holiday shipping deadlines are different for Alaska and Hawaii. So if you have loved ones in those parts of the country, you must have packages in the mail by:

12/15 shipping to Hawaii using first class mail and priority mail 12/20 shipping to Alaska using first class mail and priority mail 12/20 shipping to Hawaii using priority mail 12/21 shipping to Alaska using priority mail express



And for your loved ones who live overseas, you must have packages in the mail by:

Canada

12/16 using priority mail express international

12/21 using global express guaranteed service

Mexico and Europe

12/14 using priority mail express international service

12/20 using global express guaranteed service

Puerto Rico and Carribean

12/14 using priority mail express international service

12/21 using global express guaranteed service

Asia

12/14 using priority mail express international service

12/19 using global express guaranteed service

Africa

12/19 using priority mail express international service

Central and South America

12/20 using priority mail express international service

Middle East

12/18 using priority mail express international service

12/14 using global express guaranteed service