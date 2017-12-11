Last day to donate to Toys for Tots at 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have been waiting to make a donation to the annual Toys for Tots campaign here at 22News, this is your last chance! Monday is the last day to make a donation of a new, unwrapped toy to our 22News Broadcast Center in Chicopee.

Many families in western Massachusetts rely on the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots drive to provide some holiday cheer to their children, which they otherwise would not be able to afford.

Outstanding!!! — Marine Corps Reserve (@MarForRes) December 8, 2017

All donations stay right here in western Massachusetts. In addition to toys, we are also accepting bicycles, games, and other gifts for children from babies and toddlers to teens.

.@ToysForTots_USA started with a handmade Raggedy Ann doll and eventually set the record for 7.9 million toys distributed with @GWR. Here's to 70 years of holiday cheer. pic.twitter.com/0VwU1zd6HY — U.S. Marines (@USMC) December 6, 2017

You can drop-off your donation between now and 7:00 P.M. at our 22News Broadcast Center.

A happy scene to see the @ToysForTots_USA donations in our @WWLP22News lobby when we arrive for work each morning. Really brings a smile to your face and will to a child who receives one! pic.twitter.com/kMV6WqX16s — Lynn Barry (@LynnBarry22News) December 6, 2017