Last day to donate to Toys for Tots at 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have been waiting to make a donation to the annual Toys for Tots campaign here at 22News, this is your last chance! Monday is the last day to make a donation of a new, unwrapped toy to our 22News Broadcast Center in Chicopee.
Many families in western Massachusetts rely on the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots drive to provide some holiday cheer to their children, which they otherwise would not be able to afford.
All donations stay right here in western Massachusetts. In addition to toys, we are also accepting bicycles, games, and other gifts for children from babies and toddlers to teens.
You can drop-off your donation between now and 7:00 P.M. at our 22News Broadcast Center.