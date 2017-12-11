Hundreds attend WestMass ElderCare’s holiday luncheon

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of senior citizens celebrated the Christmas season today at the Fairview Knights of Columbus in Chicopee.

An estimated 650 seniors accepted the WestMass ElderCare invitation for the annual holiday luncheon. WestMass ElderCare provides services for older men and women in Hampden and Hampshire Counties.

The holiday event provided these folks the opportunity to renew acquaintances and friendships.

“You’re looking at all the people that I’ve seen through the years,” Elaine Delepvrdis said. “I’m seeing people I haven’t seen for years, it’s really a special day.”

The senior citizens attending this annual holiday luncheon come from Chicopee, Holyoke and five other towns in Hampden and Hampshire Counties.

This is a holiday tradition that’s been held at the Fairview Knights of Columbus for many years