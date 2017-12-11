How to land cheap flights for Christmas

(NBC News) While everyone is trying to get their Christmas shopping done, travel experts say now is the time to shop for cheap flights.

“When you look at airfare the best thing you can do now is avoid the peak travel days, which are going to be December 23rd and the 26th. Traveling on the holiday can really help you out for savings,” said travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore.

Finding the right vacation spot is also key. Tornatore says Colorado and Utah are among the most popular ski destinations, while Costa Rica is the best beach spot.

In addition to rest and relaxation, vacationers also want unique experiences, which can be booked with the help of reward programs offered by major hotel chains.

“These are over the top experiences like cooking classes with a celebrity chef like Mario Batali, to insider experiences at major league baseball stadiums,” said Tornatore.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2BarcXp