Gary Rome Auto and Rays of Hope encouraging motorists to “Drive Pink”

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gary Rome Auto Group has launched their “Drive Pink” campaign.

The dealership teamed up with the Rays of Hope campaign to raise funds to improve breast health for people in western Massachusetts.

This campaign hopes to raise $25,000 for Baystate’s Rays of Hope.

“The money goes to our research; it goes to programs it supports,” Rays of Hope Denise Jordan explained. “And the good thing is that people that live in the pioneer valley, the money that is raised here goes to people that live here.”

Gary Rome will donate $5 for every “Drive Pink” license plate frame installed on a vehicle.