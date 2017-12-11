Funeral Monday for fallen Montgomery Fire Chief Stephen Frye

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of the town of Montgomery will celebrate the life of their fire chief, who died on duty last week.

Chief Stephen Frye died after collapsing while he and his firefighters were working to put out a house fire on Southampton Road in Montgomery. Monday, his family, friends, and fellow firefighters from across the region will come together to honor him.

Frye was the chief of Montgomery’s volunteer department for the past 17 years. He leaves behind a wife, two adult children, and many nieces and nephews. Frye’s son is also a volunteer firefighter with the department, and he was working together with his father at the time he collapsed.

Frye’s funeral will be held at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church on Holyoke Road in Westfield. Burial will follow at the Montgomery Cemetery in his hometown.