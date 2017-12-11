Four injured in subway bomb blast

(NBC News) A suspected terrorist is in custody following an explosion on the New York City subway early Monday morning.

Investigators say a pipe bomb being carried by suspect Akayed Ullah, 27, exploded inside the busy Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Ullah was injured in the blast and three others nearby also suffered minor injuries.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the explosion an “attempted terror attack” and said there were no additional known incidents.

“Thank God the perpetrator did not achieve his ultimate goals. Thank God our first responders were there so quickly to address the situation,” de Blasio said.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2AuJcwp