Fire at truck repair shop in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters put out a fire at a truck and tanker repair shop in East Longmeadow Monday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Nicole Morrell told 22News the fire was reported at WB Hill, located at 305 Shaker Road, just after 2:00 p.m.

East Longmeadow Fire Captain Christopher Beech told 22News an employee received minor injuries in the fire.

Morrell said Massachusetts State Police troopers are there assisting with traffic and that the state police air wing was also called in.