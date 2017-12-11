December 11th is the final day of the 2017 Toys for Tots Campaign at 22News. You have until 7pm to drop off a new, unwrapped toy for children in need in Western Massachusetts. We talked to Sergeant Eric Morin about Toys for Tots, and to representatives from several local organizations that receive toys, including William Abrashkin and Mary Ellen Lowney from Talk/Read/Succeed!, Kimberley Lee from the Center for Human Development, and Bernard Smith from the Bethlehem Baptist Community Church. We also took a tour of the facility where the toys go after they leave the 22News lobby, and found out how the United States Marine Corp sorts them to be distributed throughout Western Massachusetts.

