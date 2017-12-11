Family mourns disappearance of missing fisherman

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The family of one of the missing fishermen from the Misty Blue is speaking out for the first time after the boat sank off the coast of Nantucket on Nov. 30.

Jonathan Saraiva, 32, was one of the four fishermen on the clamming vessel when it sank. Two of those fishermen, Captain Eric Arabian, 44, and Colby McMullen, 22, were recovered by a good Samaritan and brought back to shore. Saraiva and Michael Roberts, 49, are still missing.

The family of Saraiva released a statement through their Pastor, Rev. David Lima, saying his loss has left a huge hole in their hearts.

Saraiva’s family also extended their sympathies to the family and friends of Roberts.

The Coast Guard said it covered about 1,600 square miles before calling off the search for Roberts and Saraiva on Dec. 5.

“Due to the weather, recovery dives to the Misty Blue have been postponed multiple times and this has been emotionally crushing,” Lima said. “The hope to recover and bring their son and brother home is their biggest desire now.”

Saraiva was born in Kailua, Hawaii while his father, Phillip Saraiva, was stationed there as a Marine. He graduated from New Bedford High School and tried different careers before working as a fisherman out of New Jersey, New Bedford and Fairhaven.

Lima said Saraiva was the Misty Blue’s first mate. When his mother, Susan Saraiva, asked him if he really liked fishing, he said he really did because of the beauty of the ocean and wildlife.

“The Saraiva family are deeply grieving the disappearance and loss of their son Jonathan in the sinking of the Misty Blue,” Lima said. “The enormous amount of support they have received through offers of prayer and kind words has not gone unnoticed and is very much appreciated.”

