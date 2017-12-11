1 arrested after explosion near NYC Port Authority bus terminal

NEW YORK (AP) — A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that a man had a pipe bomb strapped to him when it went off on a New York City subway platform.

The explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

LATEST: NYPD official says at least one person has sustained a minor injury and that it is the person in custody. — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 11, 2017

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

The person was arrested and has non-life-threatening injuries. Another person on the platform sustained non-life-threatening injuries

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the incident.

BREAKING: “This may have been a lone actor… They [police] have somebody that they’re looking to talk to.” @NBCNews’ @Tom_Winter reports on explosion at Port Authority in New York City pic.twitter.com/aPHvMgzAnK — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 11, 2017

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has tweeted that President Trump has been briefed on the explosion.