Dynasty – Rotten Things Trailer

Find out who's naughty and who's nice on the midseason finale episode of Dynasty!

The Carringtons’ plan for a peaceful holiday are spoiled by two new arrivals and the scandals they bring with them. Blake (Grant Show) faces a power struggle with his own father (guest stat Bill Smitrovich); meanwhile Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) attempts to reunite the Colbys.

Nathalie Kelley, James Mackay, Alan Dale, Rafael de la Fuente, Robert C. Riley and Sam Adegoke also star. Paul Sabbaga wrote the episode, directed by Brad Silberling (#109). The episode airs on December 13, 2017.

