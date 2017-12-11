Dr. Phil – “‘Our beautiful daughter is drinking herself to death'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Christi and Nels say their 27-year-old daughter, Nicole, is an alcoholic who drinks a liter of vodka a day, has been hospitalized 15 times in the last four years due to alcohol poisoning, and has nearly died on five of those occasions.

They also say Nicole has been arrested and charged with three DUIs, was found passed out in a bus stop with a blood alcohol level of .41, and has even set her apartment on fire twice.

Nicole admits she’s an “extreme alcoholic,” and that she is a danger to herself and others around her. She says she drinks because she hates looking in the mirror and to help her escape from reality.

Can Dr. Phil help Christi and Nels save their daughter?

