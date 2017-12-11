Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – Nathaniel Needs My Help! Trailer

(CW) – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend won’t be gone for too long! New episodes return on Friday, January 5th!

Rebecca Bunch is a successful, driven, and possibly crazy young woman who impulsively gives up everything – her partnership at a prestigious law firm and her upscale apartment in Manhattan – in a desperate attempt to find love and happiness in that exotic hotbed of romance and adventure: suburban West Covina, CA.

