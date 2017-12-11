Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – Nathaniel Needs My Help! Trailer

(CW) – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend won’t be gone for too long! New episodes return on Friday, January 5th!
Rebecca Bunch is a successful, driven, and possibly crazy young woman who impulsively gives up everything – her partnership at a prestigious law firm and her upscale apartment in Manhattan – in a desperate attempt to find love and happiness in that exotic hotbed of romance and adventure: suburban West Covina, CA.
If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>
Connect with CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND Online:
Visit CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/CrazyExGirlfriend
Like CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/crazyxgf
Follow CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_crazyxgf
Follow CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cw_crazyxgf
Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:
Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield
Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield
Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/