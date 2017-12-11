Crash knocked out power in Ludlow, driver arrested for OUI

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Some Ludlow residents are without power Monday morning, after a car crashed into a utility pole after midnight. The driver of that car is now facing charges including operating under the influence of alcohol.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas told 22News that Marcus Miller, 19, of Ludlow, was taken into custody following the crash, which took place at around 12:45 A.M. near 77 Poole Street.

Valadas said that residents of Poole Street, East Street, Moore Street, and other nearby streets lost power as a result of the crash. Eversource Energy and Verizon crews are working to restore power and phone service in the area, though Valadas said that there is no estimate as to when their work will be done.

Currently, only one lane of traffic is getting by at a time near the crash site, though Valadas said that school buses will not be able to get through and will have to be rerouted.

Miller is charged with OUI liquor, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, and possession of an open container in a vehicle.

Valadas said that Miller was the only person inside the car at the time of the crash, and he did not suffer serious injuries. He said that Miller will likely be arraigned Monday in Palmer District Court.