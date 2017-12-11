Connecticut woman faces federal sex trafficking charges

BOSTON (WTNH) — A Connecticut woman is being charged with federal sex trafficking crimes in Massachusetts.

Police say 23-year-old Geneiva Whaley was arrested on Friday and has been charged with transporting an individual for prostitution, among other charges.

She is accused of moving a victim from Massachusetts to Connecticut with the intent that the victim would engage in prostitution.

Whaley faces multiple charges for the alleged crime.

30-year-old Duhamel Cassagnol of Milton, Massachusetts has also been arrested and faces similar charges.