Christmas cookie decorating with your kids

John Slattery, from ChefJohnSlattery.com, showed us two recipes you can make with your whole family, where your children get to put on their artistic caps with some Christmas tree frosting designs.

Sugar cookie tree

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1 large egg

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Parchment paper

Directions

Cream butter and sugar, beat in egg and vanilla, then add flour… Place on floured wax paper, chill for 15 minutes. Then roll 1/4″ thickness… Cut 1.5″, 1.25″, 1″ circles place on baking sheet in 375 degree-oven for 8 to 10 minutes.

Strawberry brownie tree

Ingredients

½ cup Flour

1 cup Sugar

½ cup Salted Butter, melted

2 Eggs

⅓ cup Cocoa Powder

Cook in mini-muffin tin or flat for 20 to 25 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit

Frosting

Ingredients

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

4 cups confectioners’ sugar

4 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 pinch salt

Green food dye