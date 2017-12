CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit and run.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the vehicle, believed to be a 2004-2009 Hyundai Sonata, struck a parked BMW in front of 63 Center Street on the afternoon of December 4.

Wilk said the driver traveled up Springfield Street after hitting the car.

If you recognize the car or have any information, you’re asked to call Chicopee Police Officer Eric LaFlamme at 413-594-1692.