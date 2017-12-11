Celebs, athletes showing support for boy whose tearful bullying video went viral

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A video on Facebook has gone viral for the message an East Tennessee boy has about bullying.

In the since-removed video Kimberly Jones posted on Friday, you see Keaton tearfully begin by asking, “Why do they bully?” That video has been viewed more than 22 million times.

Keaton questions how bullies can find joy by picking on others.

He goes on to describe his experience from the day, including how other students poured milk on him and put food down his clothes.

“We all know how it feels to want to belong,” Kimberly Jones said in her post, “but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere.”

He says he is not the sole victim of bullying at his school, and that other students are targets too.

Keaton says people who are different shouldn’t be criticized for that. Keaton ends the video by saying “it will probably get better one day.”

As of Monday morning, a crowdsourcing page had raised more than $46,000 for the boy.

Nearly 450,000 people had shared Kimberly Jones’ original Facebook post as of Monday, and numerous people have stepped up for Keaton on social media, including Tennessee Vols quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.

So I got the chance to spend the day with my new best bud Keaton. It was unbelievable to get to know him and realize that we have a lot in common. This dude is very special and has changed my life forever. Now I have the little brother I always wanted! God bless you my man pic.twitter.com/vMHVtnf2rC — Jarrett Guarantano✞ (@BroadwayJay2) December 11, 2017

Vols wideout Tyler Byrd also weighed in.

We going to the middle school next Tuesday show young Man some love we will also TWITTER LIVE some of it so everyone can show there love and support #vols #StopBullying @cboystunna3 @BroadwayJay2 @JKShuttlesworth @smithtrey98 — Tyler Byrd (@D1fuzzymuffin17) December 9, 2017

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker had a message for Keaton, as well.

@DonteStallworth @Lakyn_Jones hopefully my video and the tweets that Keaton have been getting brings awareness to bullying and how serious it is in our school system pic.twitter.com/1Dujv3RxA5 — Delanie walker (@delaniewalker82) December 9, 2017

Other celebrities have attempted to reach out and support Keaton, including Donald Trump, Jr., Sen. Bob Corker, Chris Evans, Kelsea Ballerini, Bernice A. King, UFC founder Dana White and Noah Schnapp from the popular Netflix show, Stranger Things.

This boy is incredibly brave and the video really got to me. @danawhite, If he takes you up on your offer to see UFC Headquarters, I would be honored to host him and his family at our place if they need somewhere to stay. https://t.co/EWx05o0yI0 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 11, 2017

