Busy days ahead for Springfield mail processing center as Christmas nears

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is home to New England’s largest postal package processing center.



The center on Fiberloid Street sorts nearly all of the packages coming to or from New England. Workers were very busy sorting all the mail collected on Monday.



The processing center is staffed 24 hours a day by nearly 1500 employees, with more hired for the holiday season to keep up with the packages being sent to and from New England.

Across the country, the U.S. Postal service will deliver more than 15 billion pieces of mail.

In Springfield the sorting center has an automated package processing system that can sort 9,500 packages and bundles an hour, and machines that can sort 1,200 large envelopes and magazines an hour.

The holiday shipping season will reach its peak next week, the week before Christmas.



“Typically Monday is the busiest mailing day, so by the time it gets here, it’s Tuesday,” said Communications Specialist at USPS, Christine Dugas. “So Tuesday here, they’ll probably do close to a million. Yep, that’s our peak day.”

The USPS is expecting a 10 percent increase in shipments this holiday season, and the Springfield processing center expects to set a new record in the number of packages processed as volume continues to rise.

The USPS is also expanding its Sunday deliveries. Amherst and East Longmeadow post offices will be open on Sunday this holiday season.