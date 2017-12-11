Belchertown police to crack down on drunk driving this holiday season

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Belchertown police department is making sure you’re responsible for your own sober driving.

The drive sober or get pulled over campaign is designed to keep more police officers on the road patrolling traffic during the holidays.

The $2,500 dollar grant from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security covers the cost of extra police patrols on the road during the holiday season.

Chief Christopher Pronovost of the Belchertown Police Department told 22News the initiative is just as much about educating drivers about the dangers of drunk driving as it is about catching them.

“We need all the help we can get,” Ken Garrow said. “Good coverage during the holidays is definitely needed and I’m glad to hear about it.”

The director of the EOPSS highway safety division told 22News that the idea of this campaign is to get drivers to recognize the steps they can take to stay sober on the road.

He says some of those steps include using ride-sharing apps, taxis, and designated drivers. In 2016, 119 drivers in Massachusetts died from impaired driving.