Alaska sets snowfall record

(KTUU) When Alaska makes national news for snow, something very wild just happened.

This week, it was a snow storm that dumped an impressive ten inches in one hour.

“I’ve heard people say it snowed 6 inches an hour, and I’m like, yeah right,” Mark Hanson said, standing next to his snow plow. “But we had an hour and a half where our avalanche tech measured 15 inches of snow. So yeah, that was pretty wild.”

Hanson has worked in Thompson Pass for the Department of Transportation for more than 20 years. He says he’s never seen anything like that snowfall.

