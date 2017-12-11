Agawam officers competing in mustache growing contest for “No Shave November”

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – “Agawam’s Finest” squared off against “Agawam’s Bravest” in a mustache growing contest for “No Shave November.”

At Murphy’s Pub on Tuesday night, a little follicle frenzy took place, where they showed a video of the top competitors in an effort to raise money and awareness in the fight against cancer.

Sporting a carefully manicured Fu Manchu, Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois said the effort hits close to home.

“And it’s especially important to firefighters,” said Chief Sirois. “It’s been recently determined that cancer is the leading cause of death in firefighters in particular, due to the exposure in the workplace, particularly susceptible to certain kinds of cancer.”



This is the fourth year the Agawam Fire Department has participated in “No Shave November,” for what is described as a “heated and hairy competition.”