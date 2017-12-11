22News Toys for Tots officially ended Monday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News Toys for Tots donation drive officially ended Monday night.

Just a couple hours before it ended, officers from the Springfield Patrolman’s Union dropped off boxes and bags filled with new toys for children.



They also presented a check for $3,500, that will allow the U.S. Marines to purchase many more toys for children in need.



“We like to focus on children, we like to have as many positive interactions with children as we can,” President of Springfield Patrolmen’s Union, Joe Gentile told 22News. “Toys for Tots at Christmas time to be able to make kids happy is an incredible thing that they’ve done for so many years.”



We here at 22News would like to thank everyone for their kind and generous donations which helped make our Toys for Tots drive such a success.